Kate Middleton holds 'private talks' at Windsor Castle days before Meghan Markle's UK trip

Meghan and Harry will visit the Britain with their children next month.

A royal expert has claimed that Kate Middleton held ‘private talks’ at Windsor Castle as the Princess of Wales invited a very special person.

Royal expert Richard Eden has confirmed the meeting between Kate Middleton and Bill Gates's ex-wife Melinda French Gates after it has been confirmed that Meghan and Harry will visit the Britain with their children next month.

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The expert said Bill Gates was once a regular at royal events, but the Microsoft founder's friendship with the Jeffrey Epstein has made him almost as toxic as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

However, Eden said, “Bill's ex-wife Melinda French Gates, who divorced her unfaithful husband after he maintained contact with Epstein, is, however, still welcome at the palace.”

The royal expert went on to say, “To prove it, the Princess of Wales invited her to Windsor Castle on Tuesday for private talks.”

Eden wrote for the Daily Mail and shared it on X, formerly Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, he said it's not known what they discussed but Melinda met Kate in her role as founder of Pivotal, a philanthropic organisation promoting women's empowerment.

Moreover, there are claims Meghan and Harry are set to meet King Charles, who is eager to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

An expert said, "I suspect the king is genuinely eager to spend time with Archie and Lili because opportunities have been so limited."