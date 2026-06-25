King Charles’ offer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle goes ‘unanswered'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not responded to King Charles’s offer for a royal accommodation during the couple’s upcoming visit to the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a family trip to the UK in July 2026 for events marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

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Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace, Windsor Castle, and even Frogmore Cottage, the couple's former residence before their move to California in 2020, are all said to have been considered.

Senior British journalist Rebecca English said, "There’s been a lot of reporting regarding a visit by Harry, Meghan and their children next month."

The journalist associated with Daily Mail added, "The latest understanding is this: they have been offered royal accommodation - as Harry has on every visit, but never accepted. No response yet. No additional offers of security."

Meanwhile, sources said that that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could potentially stay at Althorp House during their stay.

Althorp House, the ancestral home of Prince Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, is only an hour's drive away from Birmingham, making the location a logical choice.

It’s also been learned that Prince Harry plans to take his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to Princess Diana’s grave during their visit to the UK.

According to the website for the stately home, Althorp House will be closed between July 10 and July 11.