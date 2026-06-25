King Charles set for first borders visit in three years

King Charles is set to return to the Scottish Borders for the first time in three years.

Advertisement

The special visit to Jedburgh is set during this year's Jethart Callant Festival on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Notably, the monarch will travel the town for the festival, which is one of the Borders’ best-known traditional celebrations. This visit is expected to draw crowds as local residents and visitors gather to welcome the King back to the region.

Furthermore, His Majesty will also visit Jedforest Bandstand and Park, where he is due to meet independent traders and members of the local community.

Later, King Charles is expected to walk through Jedburgh town centre before visiting the Jed Shed, a community space founded in 2014 that offers members a place to share skills, build connections and support wellbeing.

It is pertinent to mention that the visit will continue in Jedburgh Town Square, where Charles will take part in the Jethart Callant Festival, which is part of the historic Common Ridings celebrations held across the Scottish Borders.

Moreover, He is expected to watch the procession of horses led by the Callant and also start the traditional game of hand ba’.

The outing will mark Charles’ first visit to the Borders since July 2023, when he and Queen Camilla visited Galashiels and Selkirk shortly after the Coronation.

At the time, their Majesties visited The Great Tapestry of Scotland to mark the center's 10th anniversary. They also attended a lively community gathering in Selkirk, where they were greeted by the Duke of Buccleuch.

During King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit thousands of local residents reportedly turned out in both towns to welcome them.