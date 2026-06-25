Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share 'impactful piece' with disclaimer note

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared it days before UK return

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared an ‘impactful’ opinion piece with a disclaimer note on their website.

The royal couple have shared the piece regarding UK government’s proposed social media ban for young people written by youth advocate Isabel Sunderland in acknowledgement of Social Media Victims Remembrance Day.

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They also revealed that Isabel shared the stage with them at Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival.

She is a Policy Lead for the Technology Reform program at Issue One, a leading cross-partisan political reform group in Washington, DC, they further said.

There, she works to advance state and federal policies on child safety, platform design, Section 230, data privacy, and national security, advocating for stronger regulations on Big Tech.

Isabel writes, “The UK government’s proposed social media ban for young people, and the broader global trend behind it, signals that the cultural tide has begun to turn against Big Tech’s unchecked power. For years, the public has been locked in a protracted debate over whether online harms even exist; all while the industry has aggressively scaled without guardrails in sight. Today, that era is ending. Now, the question is no longer about if we should regulate these digital spaces, but rather how. That shift alone is progress.”

Following the lengthy opinion piece, they said, “All views reflected here are Isabel’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of her affiliated organizations.”