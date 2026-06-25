Savannah Guthrie's shocking decision comes to light amid Nancy death claims

The network executives privately urged Savannah Guthrie to take as much time away as she needed

A Hollywood expert has disclosed US TV host Savannah Guthrie’s brave and shocking move after reports surfaced about a ransom note allegedly claiming her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, had died.

Rob Shuter has claimed that the network executives privately urged Savannah to take as much time away as she needed, but she apparently shocked them and the viewers with her decision.

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As per the expert, no one at NBC expected Savannah to be sitting at the “Today” show this week after the claims about death of her mother.

The network executives privately urged the co-host to take as much time away as she needed, however, he refused.

The insiders told the Naughty But Nice, “NBC practically begged her to take a break,” adding “Nobody expected her back. Everyone assumed she would step away—and honestly, no one would have blamed her.”

Instead, Savannah showed up.

Rob went on to claim for months, the Today team has worked to shield Savannah from having to discuss the heartbreaking case on air.

Producers, colleagues, and guests all understood one thing: the show would not turn Savannah’s personal tragedy into a television segment.

The close source tells the expert, “Everyone was in protection mode. The goal was simple: let Savannah do her job without forcing her to relive the worst experience of her life in front of millions of people.”

But as the story intensified, Savannah made a decision that stunned even her closest colleagues.

“She said, ‘If this is going to be discussed, I’m going to be the one discussing it,’” the insider said and adds “She wasn’t going to let anyone else tell her family’s story.”