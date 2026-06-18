Knicks ticker-tape parade in NYC: Time, route, subway station closures and official fan guide

The New York Knicks ticker-tape championship parade is set to take place today on June 18, in NYC.

The highly-awaited Knicks parade is significant as the team won their first NBA championship in 53 years after beating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night , marking the days of celebrations across the city. Based on the significance of the milestone, it could be the biggest parade the city has ever seen.

Parade route

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The parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM. The event requires no tickets so it is free and open to the public. Fans can start claiming their spots along the route at 6 am.

The route of the procession will start near Bowling Green in downtown Manhattan and travel north along Broadway to City Hall, where the championship ceremony will take place at 12:00 pm.

The spectacular parade has drawn millions of fans, waiting lined up along the Canyons of Heroes.

Who will participate in the parade?

According to a source privy to the matter and reported by Associated Press, Knicks legends Walt "Clyde" Frazier, a member of the '70s champion teams , and Patrick Ewing are expected to participate in the parade. Moreover, it is also reported that Mike Breen, the Knicks' play-by-play announcer on MSG Network, is expected to emcee the City Hall ceremony.

Alicia Keys’s performance is expected to be featured in the event. In a video call posted on her Instagram page, the singer is seen talking with Kicks forward OG Anunoby.

“Like how could I not?," Keys replies. "This is my city and the city’s on fire.”

Subway stations closure

The following subway stations will be closed starting at 4:30 am on Thursday and will reopen after the conclusion of the parade. It includes:

Wall Street (4, 5)

City Hall (R, W)

Other stations like: Bowling Green (4, 5)

Fulton (4,5,J,Z,2,3)

Brooklyn Bridge (4,5,6)

Chambers St (J,Z)

Park Place (2,3) will be open, but some exits and entrances may be closed.

Official fan guide

According to the New York City Police Department, “"All viewing pens are full. No one else will be allowed in the viewing area," the NYPD said in a post on X at 7:28 a.m. "As a reminder, if you leave the viewing pens, you will not be allowed reentry."

NYPD added that "there are no trains stopping south of Canal St in Manhattan."

Fans would not be allowed to bring the bags, glass and metal bottles, chairs, drones, pets, and weapons.

The fans would be advised to stay hydrated as temperature will rise to the high 80s.

"Bring plastic water bottles to the Knicks Championship Parade, wear sunscreen and hats, and stay hydrated, New York," the city said in a post on X

How to watch a parade at home?

NBC New York will air the parade starting at 9 am, Those who don;t have cable can watch the broadcast on Peacock.