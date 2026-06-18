Why Justin Gaethje was suspended for 6 months after beating Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250

At the UFC Freedom 250 held at the White House on June 14, Justin Gaethje made history by securing a massive upset victory over Ilia Topuria to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

Gaethje outcompeted Topuria via corner stoppage as Topuri’s corner stopped the fight at the end of the 4th round due to severe swelling around his eyes and heavy facial damage.

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As Topuria's corner failed to answer the bell, the victory was awarded to Gaethje, leading to unprecedented upset in MMA history.

Justin Gaethje suspension

Now, Gaethje received a 180-day suspension. This suspension is not given on the basis of breaking any rule and conduct, in fact, this suspension is standard administrative protocol given on medical reasons to ensure the safety of the fighter.

This 6-month long suspension is often awarded in high-impact combat sports, aiming to protect the health of athletes after physically strained matches.

Following a medical assessment by ringside physicians, any fighter who is found to be grappling with significant injury and trauma, he is legally barred from taking part in gruelling matches.

This suspension remains in effect for six months unless the athlete obtains specific medical imaging and receives formal clearance from a specialist.

What injuries did Gaethje sustain?

In such heavily-contested matches, the victories always come at a cost. Gaethje was brutally hurt by Topuria by throwing a vicious barrage of bloody blows during the second round.

As a result, Gaethje suffered from internal organs damage and skull-rattling strikes, earning him a well-deserved, lengthy medical suspension to facilitate his recovery.

During this six-months long medical suspension, Gaethje won’t be allowed to schedule a match or join a competitive camp until late 2026.