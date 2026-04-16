Joe Jonas gives rare comment on how career ‘took away from family’

Joe Jonas is sharing a piece of his heart as he gears up another musical tour with his brothers.

The singer alongside Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas is preparing for his upcoming tour to South America as the band marks 20 years of Jonas Brothers.

Advertisement

Speaking about the sentimental moment, the singer shares his two cents with people.

their Greetings From Your Hometown tour to South America.

“That was a really special tour for us. Celebrating 20 years of the Brothers and our journey, I don't take it for granted,” he told PEOPLE

"We extended that tour so long. We didn't anticipate such a reaction … to see how many people showed up and made us feel so welcome, it filled our hearts.”

"it also took me away from my family, my kids for a little while. It's hard for me, when I'm touring, I can't really just take three days, four days off to go fly to be with them. So there's a lot of mixed emotions," he says

"I love what I do, and I'm so grateful that I can make people feel joy and happiness through music and distract them sometimes from crazy things that are going on in their own lives,” he said.as he spoke of ex wife Sophie Turner.