Pete Davidson faces backlash over bizarre comments on fatherhood

Pete Davidson has sparked a new controversy after making unusual comments on fatherhood.

During his recent comedy show in Las Vegas, the 32-year-old comedian revealed that becoming a "girl dad" made it "harder" for him to watch X-rated videos.

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The Saturday Night Live alum added that he went to rehab to get rid of his drug addiction.

"I went to rehab this time. I was like, ‘I’m gonna I’m gonna actually do it so I could save some of this money I’m making and stop blowing it on rehab," said Pete.

"I did family week, [which is] when, with your therapist, you Zoom your family, and they tell you how difficult it is for them to watch you do drugs," he added.

However, Pete's shocking remarks about paternity unintentionally hurt his fans' sentiments.

"Hey, so that’s a really weird thing to say," as one penned online.

"Hey, it’s actually not, and you’re just a weird dumbfu*k for thinking that. It’s a joke about developing empathy for women after having a daughter, creep," commented another one.

For those unversed, Pete welcomed his daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, on December 12, 2025, with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt. The couple reportedly started dating in early 2025.