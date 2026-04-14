Bethenny Frankel finds new love after Paul Bernon split

Bethenny Frankel has found a new love almost two years after parting ways with Paul Bernon.

On Monday, Page Six reported that the 55-year-old TV personality is in a relationship with a Miami-based financial adviser named Shane L. Campbell.

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“Bethenny is the happiest she’s ever been and is fully in her intentional dating era,” a source close to the reality star told the outlet.

As per the outlet, the Real Housewives of New York City alum brought Shane as her date to the 2026 Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach last Friday.

An eyewitness told the publication that the pair were “glued together from the moment they stepped into the VIP area of the horse event."

The insider further said that the two “stayed close from the early evening into the night — laughing, whispering and appearing completely wrapped up in each other.”

The Skinnygirl mogul wore a fitted light pink dress for the event, while Shane donned a navy blue blazer and black pants.

At one point during the event, the American entrepreneur was seen sporting his blazer.

For those unversed, Bethenny was previously in a relationship with Paul Bernon. The two called it quits in March 2024 after six years of dating.

The reality star is also a mother to a 15-year-old daughter, Bryn, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.