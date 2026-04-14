Selena Gomez expresses love for Demi Lovato after attending 'It’s Not That Deep' show

Selena Gomez extended her support for her longtime pal Demi Lovato by attending her concert on Monday night.

Following the electrifying show, the Calm Down songstress took to her Instagram handle and offered fans sweet backstage photos from the opening night of Demi's It's Not That Deep Tour at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

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"I am in tears," Selene penned alongside a black-and-white image of the Heart Attack singer having lipstick applied onstage.

"This was hands down one of the best shows. Oh and the VOCALS? Psh *blown away," she added.



The next slide shows the two former Disney Channel costars sharing a hug backstage.

Joe Jonas also attended and performed with Demi on the opening night.

Demi recently told Eli Rallo she is excited to return to touring.

“It's really amazing to be in this era right now,” said the Cool for the Summer singer. “It's very celebratory, very fun."

“I mean, that was really what the essence of the album was, was a reflection of where I'm at in my life today, which is I'm happier than ever, and I wanted my music to reflect that," added Demi.