How Britney Spears' sons stepped in after DUI arrest?

Britney Spears' sons are taking care of their mother.

According to a recent report by People, the 44-year-old pop singer's sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, were a "big part" of convincing their mom to seek treatment in a facility after her recent DUI arrest.

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A source revealed to the outlet, “She was very upset and shaken after her arrest. And she's terrified of going to jail. It's taken weeks for her to realize that going to rehab is the best option."

"Her team has pushed for treatment since her arrest," the insider noted.

"People around her do care a lot and are constantly trying to support her, but it can be difficult. There have been a lot of concerns since the arrest."

Moreover, the tattler shared that Spears's two sons, whom she shares with ex husband Kevin Federline, want their popstar mom to be "healthy."

"Her sons were a big part of getting her to rehab. They've been clear with her. They just want her to be healthy," the bird chirped.

On April 12, Spears' spokeperson confirmed that she voluntarily check herself into a rehab after she was arrested in California for driving under the influence back in March.

She spent a night in custody and was released the next morning.

Her representative said in a statement at the time that the "unfortunate incident" was "completely inexcusable."

The spokeperson continued, "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."