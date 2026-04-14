Dan Levy explains how fame impacted his relationship with dad Eugene: 'I hated it'

For Dan Levy, childhood in the spotlight was challenging.

Dan, who is the son of comedian and actor Eugene Levy, opened up about how being the son of a famous father had an impact on their father-son dynamic.

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The 'Big Mistakes' star is now himself working in the industry but he was not always keen about becoming a celebrity.

“What I've never heard you talk about, and I'm really curious about, is the experience of having a famous dad,” host Tom Power asked Dan during his appearance on 'Q with Tom Power.'

Dan replied, “I hated it. It caused some pain in my relationship with my dad.”

He explained, “When you are a closeted person who is repressing parts of yourself and is feeling incredibly insecure about who you are and the space you take up in the world, the last thing you want is for people to be staring.

“The attention that we would get every time we left the house was incredibly uncomfortable for me. I started to distance myself from being with him in public.”

Eugene took Dan's behavior personally, even though that was not his intention. He said, "I saw it as a necessity to keep myself feeling comfortable in the world as someone who was not comfortable in the world.”

And how he mended his relationship with Eugene, they sat down and understood each other's perspective.

"We had that conversation, and it was important for us to have that clarity. I think it was really important for him to understand why I acted the way I did for so long," Dan added.