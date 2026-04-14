Why Justin Bieber unfazed by backlash after 'low energy' Coachella set?

Justin Bieber has received mixed reactions online to his comeback performance at 2026 Coachella.

The 'Baby' singer took the stage to perform his first headlining set at the annual musical festival on Saturday, April 11.

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The set he performed consisted of songs from his latest albums 'SWAG' and 'SWAG II' as well as his previous hit songs.

Some viewers found Bieber's performance to be a "low energy" set, calling it karaoke.

However, the pop star is not bothered about how people are perceiving it.

A source close to Bieber told People, "He felt great about the set. He was excited to reconnect with fans in a way that felt true to where he is now."

"He's not focused on how it's being labeled. He wanted to show up and do it his way. And that's exactly what he did. He's happy with how it turned out."

During Bieber's Saturday performance, The Kid LAROI made a guest appearance for their hit 'Stay.'

First half of the show featured 'SWAG' and 'SWAG II' tracks and the 'Nights Like This' singer's surprise appearance, while during the second half Bieber performed on his hit songs like "Baby," "Beauty and a Beat," Chris Brown's "With You" and more.

Bieber finished his set with Tems, Dijon, Mk.gee and WizKid's guest appearances.