Kevin Federline reacts as ex-wife Britney Spears voluntarily enters rehab

Kevin Federline has come out in support of his ex-wife Britney Spears following her recent DUI arrest, saying he's “happy” to see the pop star getting help on her own terms.

The 48-year-old actor and dancer spoke out on Monday through his lawyer about the Toxic hitmaker voluntarily checking into rehab.

Advertisement

“Kevin is aware of the reports that she has checked into rehab and that if she needs help, he is happy that she is getting help and that the decision appears to be one that she made and not one imposed upon her by others if it was,” Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ.

Over the weekend, an insider confirmed to Page Six that Britney had checked herself into rehab.

“This isn’t about one substance in particular, it has a dual purpose….this is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her,” the source said.

“She’s dedicated to working on her health. This is something she really wants to do for herself. This was her own decision," added the insider.

Meanwhile, another source told the publication that the Gimme More songstress's family is supportive of her decision to go to rehab.

“Everyone just wants Britney to be healthy and in a good place and the fact that this was her decision just proves how dedicated she is to her own recovery and getting herself back on solid ground,” the source said.

For those unversed, Kevin was married to Britney from 2004 to 2007. The exes share two sons - Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.