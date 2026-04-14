Diplo shares why Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance stood out

After Justin Bieber's first headlining set at the 2026 Coachella, Diplo is sharing his remarks.

The DJ gushes over Justin's 90-minute set in which he performed tracks from his latest albums along with guest appearances by the Kid LAROI, Wizkid, Tems, Dijon and Mk.gee

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Diplo praised that Bieber's set was "awesome" in a recent chat with People.

"I was surprised he even went [back] to the classics, but the way he played it was amazing," Diplo told the outlet before day 3 of the festival held in Indigo, California.

Gushing over Bieber's stint when he played old videos of his previous hits on YouTube, Diplo said "Nobody [else] could go to Coachella and just sit on his laptop and play off YouTube because that's like — that's legendary."

"And he gave you a little bit. He was like, 'I got so many hits, here, you get this,' " he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Bieber also played some of his older funny video including him running into a glass door accidentally and also the 'Baby'singer's recent viral confrontation video of "standing on business."

Diplo noted Bieber's set reflected the authentic self of the pop singer.

"It was like being at a party with him," he added.

The DJ further shared his thoughts on attending the musical festival every year, saying that its lineup is "very diverse."

"They have everybody from Davido to hardcore techno. Nine Inch Noize was awesome last night. It's a little bit of everything for anyone, and you can learn a lot about music," he added.