Noah Wyle breaks silence on Supriya Ganesh's sudden exit from 'The Pitt'

Noah Wyle has finally shared his thoughts on Supriya Ganesh's sudden departure from The Pitt.

The 54-year-old actor spoke out about the change-up in the cast of the procedural medical drama in a new interview with Variety on Sunday.

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"It's an inevitability that's going to happen every season with this show," Noah told the outlet about Supriya's departure.

The actor further said that "as writers, we're hard pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically."

"Emergency rooms have a high revolving door," continued the ER alum. "As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh."

"But obviously, Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning. And I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors. We’re going to miss her," added the leading star of the procedural medical drama.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Supriya would not be returning for season three of The Pitt. The 28-year-old actress played the role of Dr. Samira Mohan in the first two seasons of the hit HBO show.