Alix Earle breaks silence after Alex Cooper callout

The ongoing online drama between Alix Earle and Alex Cooper is fueling as both are coming out to address the feud publicly.

The situation got a bit out of hand after Cooper, who is the host of the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, took to her TikTok account and posted a video, directly calling out Earle and emphasizing her to be clear about their issue.

Advertisement

Cooper told Earle in the video to stop being vague and "get specific" about their problem. She accused Earle of "hiding behind other people” and referring to the whole scenario as fake drama.

Challenging Earle in the clip, Cooper said, “Just say it yourself. I am really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s*** going on.”

Alix Earle did not hold back and has now responded thought breifly.

Instead of a long explanation, and she rushed into the comment section of Cooper's post and replied there.

Keeping her response plain and simple, Earle wrote, "Okay on it!!"

Now, fans are speculating that Earle's response indicates that she is going to spill more details about their dispute. A few believe that her response is just sarcastic and she might not take Cooper's call seriously.

Their fued is stemming to a tension in 2025 when Earle's 'Hot Mess' podcast was dropped from Cooper’s 'Unwell Network' after two years