Alec Baldwin's retirement plans come to light after 'Rust' incident

It appears that Alec Baldwin has not yet healed from the Rust tragedy, as his shocking retirement plans have come to light.

In 2021, on the set of 2024 film Rust, Baldwin was holding a revolver during rehearsal, which discharged and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as well as injured director Joel Souza. The incident led to criminal charges against the actor but a judge dismissed the trial after three days when the prosecutor wrongly withheld evidence.

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Baldwin was hosted on Awards Chatter podcast by The Hollywood Reporter, where he opened up about the incident.

Calling the incident “unspeakably difficult,” he said, "Because of the situation, I wound up staying home a lot. I was home with my kids for three-and-a-half years - I hardly worked at all - and that's just changing now.”

"I'm going to go off and do a bunch of things. But I was home, and I got used to it, and I don't want to leave my house anymore. I don't want to work anymore. I want to retire and stay home with my kids,” the Beetlejuice star quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Alec Baldwin, the father of seven children, has not yet signed any new project.