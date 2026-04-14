Katy Perry breaks silence on sexual assault claims from Ruby Rose

Katy Perry has vehemently denied sexual assault allegations from Ruby Rose.

The mother of one, who is making rounds on the internet due to her romantic association to Justin Trudeau, says that roses statements about an alleged sexual abuse are dangerous lies.

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“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies,” Perry’s rep said.

“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” the statement continued.

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s–t what she thinks,” Rose earlier wrote in response to a post from Complex Music.

“Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me,” she stated.