Justin Timberlake's response comes to light as 'laughable' arrest footage goes viral

Justin Timberlake is facing tougher scrutiny since his arrest footage from 2024 recently spread like wildfire.

The video, which was released after a recent legal agreement, shows the 45-year-old singer speaking to officers after being stopped for alleged drink-driving.

"I’m on my World Tour," Timberlake replies in the video when the officer asks him what he's doing.

When the officer then fails to understand what kind of world tour he is doing, he elaborates, "Um, um, it’s hard to explain…I’m Justin Timberlake."

Hours later, it went viral online, with Timberlake being mocked by fans for referencing his celebrity status while explaining his situation.

Now reports say Timberlake is feeling "utterly humiliated" with the video as it has put his reputation on the line.

"Justin knew the footage would go viral, which is why he fought so hard to have it sealed. So the fact he couldn’t pull that off is soul crushing and utterly humiliating to him," a source told Closer.

The insider continued, "He’s totally consumed by what he says is the injustice of it all and is worried sick that it’ll be a horrific stain on his reputation and legacy that he’ll never shake off. He keeps saying he was persecuted and singled out for being famous, which is laughable as the cops didn’t even know who he was at first!"

The situation also drew renewed attention when the officer involved in Timberlake’s DUI arrest was later named “Officer of the Year” in the Hamptons.

It's also been disclosed that the singer’s wife of 13 years, actress Jessica Biel, 44, has been supportive of Timberlake amidst the trying times, but the source warns the strain has affected their dynamic.

"Jessica’s sympathetic to a degree, but she only has so much bandwidth for his moaning and griping," the insider told the magazine.

"It’s self-obsessed and downright childish how he heaps all his frustrations and anxieties on everyone around him and of course Jessica’s the one who suffers most in all this because she has to be around Justin and his horrible moods."

"Justin is going on about how he’s been hung out to dry and humiliated, saying it’s outrageous and worrying nonstop about what this means for his fan base, but from Jessica’s point of view that just sounds like more self-pity, and she has zero patience for it. She simply doesn’t have the time to sit there and coddle him 24/7."

It has been seven years since their relationship became a hot topic after Timberlake was seen getting close to his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out in 2019. He later apologised publicly to Jessica Biel on Instagram for the situation.

"I should have known better," the father-of-two wrote at the time. "This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

Reports also emerged last year suggesting the couple, who share sons Silas and Phineas, may have been living separate lives, as Timberlake faced several personal challenges during his Forget Tomorrow tour.

Amid the ongoing scandal, some observers have questioned why Biel, whose career has recently seen a resurgence, has remained by his side.