Rachel Zegler reveals career plan she is ‘dying’ to fulfill

Rachel Zegler just talked about her high ambitions that she plans to take to TV as well as the stage, with her interest particularly being inclined towards Shakespearean work.

The West Side Story actress had a conversation with The Standard and discussed how badly she wants to do more roles in plays that are inspired by Shakespeare.

"If they'll have me, I'm dying to do more Shakespeare, my God. I'd love to do a female Hamlet. I think that'd be so fun. Well, not 'fun,' really, but you know,” she said.

Zegler certainly wouldn't be the first to do so. Gender-flipped adaptations of the Bard's work have been presented numerous times, in projects such as a well-reviewed 2020 production in Dublin, when Ruth Negga played the lead

The star of Disney's 2025 live-action version of Snow White also teased a project she couldn't completely disclose, describing it as "a musical film I'm really excited about, and I wish I could tell you what it is because I'm working with some f**king amazing people on it. But I can't."

Additionally, it's been rumored for months that Zegler will take on the role of Gloria Estefan in a biopic, the outlet Broadway World reported, with Estefan herself having confirmed it to The Sun in October.

"We're still working on the green light because we’re figuring out where to do it, how to do it," the Get on Your Feet singer said at that time.

Speaking of her time on the stage, Zegler said that she'd been able to overcome any nerves when she made her debut in June in London's West End. She was starring in Evita, playing a role previously taken on by the likes of Madonna and Patti LuPone.

"I'm terrified of everything, but I'm a really good actress," said Zegler, who has bagged a Golden Globe and was nominated at the Critics Choice Awards for her portrayal of Maria in West Side Story.

"These roles are iconic for a reason, but I had done it before with West Side Story, and I knew I could do it again,” she explained.

The actress also insisted that no one could have pull off the lead in Evita like her and, after hearing she was being considered for the part, she urged her agents to do what they could.

"I said, 'I don't care what it takes. I know that I can do it and that no one can do it like me.’ That sounds really confident and probably borderline selfish. But there are times where you just know,” Rachel Zegler said as she clarified her ambition to reach higher in her career.