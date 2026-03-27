2026 iHeartRadio Awards: Teddi Mellencamp pays tribute to dad John amid health crisis

Teddi Mellencamp became emotional as she presented the top honor to her dad, John Mellencamp, at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday.

The 33-year-old TV star, who has stage four cancer, presented the iHeartRadio Icon Award to the musician at the star-studded ceremony on March 26.

"Tonight we celebrate the career of my dad, John Mellencamp," Teddi began. "But before I tell you the story of John Mellencamp, the artist, I want to tell you the story of him as a father. He's being honored as an icon, a legend, a hitmaker, but to me he'll always be 'dad.'"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum then shared that people often asked her what it was like "growing up with a rock star for a father."

"In my eyes, it was no different than anybody else," Teddi said, tearing up. "He gave me advice, he'd give me groundings, he would love on me."

Building on the emotional moment, the reality star reflected on discovering the news that her cancer had spread to her brain and lungs.

"Because it was a little over a year ago when I got sick, my life felt short even when the days in the hospital seemed to go on forever," she said.

"He stepped up, took control, fought for me, and pretty much changed my life, saved my life," added Teddi. "Oh, we're celebrating the icon, the artist, a man the whole world knows as John Mellencamp. A man I get to call dad, and my best friend."

After her heartfelt remarks, John came to the stage to receive the trophy and quickly handed it back to his daughter to keep as he addressed the audience.

Teddi announced that she was diagnosed with melanoma — the deadliest form of skin cancer - in 2022.