Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson earn special recognition from Disney
Anne Hathaway and Dwayne Johnson set to receive a major Disney award
Anne Hathaway and Dwayne Johnson have been announced as recipients of the Disney Legends Award this year.
After the release of the stars higly anticipated movies 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' and 'Moana,' Anne and Dawayne are being honored as Legends of Disney.
It is pertinent to mention that the honor is given to those artists who have contributed in the meaningful impact on the company.
Including Anne and Dwayne, other recipients of the 2026 Disney Legends Award are Jerry Bruckheimer, Chris Berman, Susan Egan, Bob Iger, Eric Goldberg, Kim Irvine, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jonas Brothers and Alan Tudyk.
Josh D'Amaro, the new Disney CEO, said in a statement that the Disney Legends Award will celebrate "the legacy of the extraordinary people whose creativity has shaped Disney into what it is today."
"The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is where we come together to give our incredible fans an early look at what’s coming next across our company... It’s an honor to celebrate our Disney Legends — their impact is felt in everything we do and recognizing them alongside the fans who love their work is what makes this event so meaningful," he added.
The award ceremony will take place on August 16 in California.
-
Travis Kelce cheers on fiancee Taylor Swift as she eyes nine awards
-
Jimmy Fallon shares why BTS’ return left him amazed: 'Unlike any other'
-
Kanye West 'Bully' album: Will Ye finally drop the album on time?
-
Kanye West drops 'Bully' album tracklist: Read Here
-
Why Zendaya wants to 'go into hiding' amid Tom Holland marriage rumors?
-
Taylor Lautner, wife Tay announce pregnancy with sweet message
-
Unexpected celebrity link emerges in Matthew Perry drug case
-
Tori Spelling reveals what made her bond with Paris Hilton special