Will Iain Armitage return as Sheldon Cooper in 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage'?

Iain Armitage, known for his role as the titular character in 'Young Sheldon,' opened up about his potential cameo in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.'

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Iain revealed whether or not he is willing to return in a cameo role as Sheldon Cooper, if needed in the spinoff prequel series 'Big Bang Theory.'

"I'd be honored to," Iain said, "I've been loving watching Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. They're doing an awesome job as a cast.

"The cool thing about the entire Big Bang, Young Sheldon, Georgie & Mandy universe is the fact that each spin-off show has really kind of taken on its own unique flavor as it's been on television."

However, Iain believes the series does not require his appearance, though he is open for holiday special cameo.

"As much as I would love to, and as fun as it would be at some point, I don't think it's necessary. I think it would be fun, and I would love to do it, but they're doing such an awesome job. I would feel bad going in there and diluting their hard work," he noted

"Maybe a holiday episode one day, but in the meantime, I like getting to sit back, and they don't make me work. I like to sit back and watch it as a fan, too," Iain added.