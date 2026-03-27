2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Here's the complete list of winners

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday. Ludacris was privileged to host this year's ceremony.

Taylor Swift dominated the star-studded event this year with seven wins out of nine nominations.

Here's the complete list of winners!

Song of the Year

‘Ordinary’ – Alex Warren

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Album of the Year

The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift

Breakthrough Award

Alex Warren

Innovator Award

Miley Cyrus

Icon Award

John Mellencamp

Landmark Award

Ludacris

Pop Artist of the Year

Sabrina Carpenter

Pop Song of the Year

‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Taylor Swift

Pop Album of the Year

The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift

Best New Artist (Pop)

Alex Warren

Duo/Group of the Year

Huntr/X, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

Best Collaboration

‘Apt.’ – Rosé & Bruno Mars

Country Song of the Year

‘Good News’ – Shaboozey

Country Artist of the Year

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country)

Ella Langley

Country Album of the Year

I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

‘luther’ – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

Real Boston Richey

R&B Song of the Year

‘Folded’ – Kehlani

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

Best New Artist (R&B)

Leon Thomas

R&B Album of the Year

PHOLKS – Leon Thomas

World Artist of the Year

MOLIY

Alternative Song of the Year

‘Ensenada’ – Sublime

Alternative Artist of the Year

Twenty One Pilots

Best New Artist (Alternative)

Sombr

Alternative Album of the Year

I Barely Know Her – Sombr

Rock Song of the Year

‘Heavy Is the Crown’ – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year

Shinedown

Best New Artist (Rock)

Sleep Theory

Rock Album of the Year

Even in Arcadia – Sleep Token

Dance Song of the Year

‘No Broke Boys’ – Disco Lines & Tinashe

Dance Artist of the Year

David Guetta

Dance Album of the Year

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year

‘DtMF’ – Bad Bunny

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year

‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ – Bad Bunny

Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban)

Beéle

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

‘Amor Bonito’ – Luis Angel ‘El Flaco’

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Grupo Frontera

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

Los Dos De Tamaulipas

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year

‘111XPANTIA’ – Fuerza Regida

K-pop Artist of the Year

Rosé

K-pop Group of the Year

Stray Kids

K-pop Song of the Year

‘Golden’ – Huntr/X, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

Best New Artist (K-pop)

Cortis

K-pop Album of the Year

Ruby – Jennie

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen

Producer of the Year

Andrew Watt

Favorite Broadway Debut (Socially Voted Category)

Tom Felton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Favorite TikTok Dance (Socially Voted Category)

‘Mona Lisa’ – j-hope

Favorite Debut Album (Socially Voted Category)

You’ll Be Alright, Kid – Alex Warren

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)

‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category)

‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Taylor Swift

Favorite On Screen (Socially Voted Category)

‘Are You Sure?!’ – Jimin and Jungkook

Favorite Tour Photographer (Socially Voted Category)

Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE

Favorite Soundtrack (Socially Voted Category)

KPop Demon Hunters

Favorite Tour Style (Socially Voted Category)

Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Favorite Tour Tradition (Socially Voted Category)

Coldplay, Crowd cam

Favorite K-pop Collab (Socially Voted Category)

‘Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)’ – j-hope, Miguel