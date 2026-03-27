Jimmy Fallon shares why BTS’ return left him amazed: 'Unlike any other'
For Jimmy Fallon BTS is part of 'The Tonight Show family'
Jimmy Fallon gushed over BTS return to 'The Tonight Show.'
As the k-pop boyband group' two-night takeover on the late night show continues to dominate, the show host, can't get over it.
On the March 25 and 26 episode 'The Tonignt Show,' RM, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, and V made their first appearance on the show after four years to promotee their new album 'ARIRANG.'
Jimmy opened up about theit appearance in a recet chat with People, noting, “BTS have been part of 'The Tonight Show' family for years, but last night’s show felt unlike any other.
“They always go above and beyond, I mean… taking over the Guggenheim with two knockout performances. It was amazing to witness.”
Appreciating the members of the boyband Jimmy noted, “They make every appearance feel even bigger than the last."
While expressinh his love and sypport for BTS, Jimmy gushed, “I have so much love and respect for all of them."
"And," how can he forget the to mention BTS fan following known as ARMY, as Jimmy noted, "Of course, they have the greatest fans in the world. Without the ARMY — it wouldn’t feel complete.”
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