Kanye West 'Bully' album: Will Ye finally drop the album on time?

Kanye West announces he will drop 'Bully' on March 27 but his watchers are unsure

Kanye West has delayed his most anticipated album, Bully, several times, leading fans to doubt him when he says it will drop today.



This mistrust is quite visible on the prediction platform, where longtime Ye watchers are playing a guessing game, raising questions about whether he will actually drop the album on time.

On Polymarket, the odds are 56% that the Chicago rapper will release his album on the official date, i.e., March 27.

But a whopping 79% has wagered on April 3 as a date for the Grammy winner to drop Bully.

Ye drops the tracklist on social media

However, West, contrary to popular thinking in the betting market, has released a list of his tracks featured on Bully.

* SISTERS AND BROTHERS



* WHATEVER WORKS

* FATHER

* ALL THE LOVE

* I CAN'T WAIT

* BULLY

* MAMA'S FAVOURITE

* PUNCH DRUNK

* THIS IS A MUST

* OUTSIDE

* PREACHER MAN

* WHITE LINES

* CIRCLES

* THIS ONE HERE

* KING

* BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

* DAMN

* LAST BREATH

* HIGHS & LOWS

* MISSION CONTROL

West quashes AI rumours of Bully

West, while dropping the list of tracks of Bully, also quashed rumours on social media claiming the artificial intelligence might be used on his hotly anticipated album.

“BULLY ON THE WAY, NO AI,” he penned.

West's Bully will mark his 12th studio album.