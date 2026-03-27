Kanye West 'Bully' album: Will Ye finally drop the album on time?
Kanye West's much-anticipated album 'Bully' had been delayed several times
Kanye West has delayed his most anticipated album, Bully, several times, leading fans to doubt him when he says it will drop today.
This mistrust is quite visible on the prediction platform, where longtime Ye watchers are playing a guessing game, raising questions about whether he will actually drop the album on time.
On Polymarket, the odds are 56% that the Chicago rapper will release his album on the official date, i.e., March 27.
But a whopping 79% has wagered on April 3 as a date for the Grammy winner to drop Bully.
Ye drops the tracklist on social media
However, West, contrary to popular thinking in the betting market, has released a list of his tracks featured on Bully.
* SISTERS AND BROTHERS
* WHATEVER WORKS
* FATHER
* ALL THE LOVE
* I CAN'T WAIT
* BULLY
* MAMA'S FAVOURITE
* PUNCH DRUNK
* THIS IS A MUST
* OUTSIDE
* PREACHER MAN
* WHITE LINES
* CIRCLES
* THIS ONE HERE
* KING
* BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
* DAMN
* LAST BREATH
* HIGHS & LOWS
* MISSION CONTROL
West quashes AI rumours of Bully
West, while dropping the list of tracks of Bully, also quashed rumours on social media claiming the artificial intelligence might be used on his hotly anticipated album.
“BULLY ON THE WAY, NO AI,” he penned.
West's Bully will mark his 12th studio album.
-
Kanye West drops 'Bully' album tracklist: Read Here
-
Why Zendaya wants to 'go into hiding' amid Tom Holland marriage rumors?
-
Taylor Lautner, wife Tay announce pregnancy with sweet message
-
Unexpected celebrity link emerges in Matthew Perry drug case
-
Tori Spelling reveals what made her bond with Paris Hilton special
-
Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler to form 'unlikely' bond in 'X-Files'
-
Cruz Beckham becomes second son to address privilege as David, Victoria’s youngest
-
Tom Holland flies to Paris for Zendaya