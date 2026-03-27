Kim Kardashian comes up with unique way to aid charity cause

Kim Kardashian, who is a model as well as aspiring lawyer, and starred in the law themed show, All’s Fair, has decided to sell off the costumes she wore in the drama to raise money for a legal aid charity.

The reality TV star played a lawyer in the TV drama and she's now confirmed some of her most iconic outfits seen onscreen will be going to the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles to help provide assistance to women who cannot afford it.

In a post on Instagram, The Kardashians star shared snaps of some of the outfits being sold and wrote: "In All’s Fair, I play a lawyer who sees firsthand how the legal system can either empower women or leave them behind. But in the real world, the 'price of justice' is a barrier that many women simply cannot afford.”

She continued, "This Friday, March 27, I’m auctioning off my Season 1 wardrobe from All’s Fair to help close that gap. 100 per ent of net sales will go directly to the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles to fund their free legal services for women who are fighting for their safety, their children, and their futures. "

"The right to a lawyer shouldn’t depend on the balance of your bank account. For many women, legal aid is the only bridge to a restraining order, a fair custody agreement, or the chance to rebuild a life from scratch,” Kim added.

"Supporting survivors means more than just helping them leave; it means ensuring our justice system recognizes the reality of abuse,” she opened up, further adding, "We are making sure that 'justice for all' actually means all."

The auction will be hosted on the family's Kardashian Kloset website kicking off on Friday, March 27 and running until Sunday, March 29.

Kim herself is passionate about the field of law and aims to become a lawyer in real life as well, however, last year, she failed the bar exam and is hoping to retake it.

The media personality previously insisted she would not retake the exam because studying took up so much of her time but she's gone back to her studies and is determined to give it another shot.

She told Complex magazine: "Interestingly, I said going into it that I would never try again. I called it a 'one and done' because of time and energy constraints. But the day after, I started studying again and haven’t stopped.”

"One day, I’ll retake it. I don’t know when; I have to find the time. But I don’t think I could live with myself if I don’t try again. I can’t pass up the opportunity. I didn’t come this far just to give up,” Kim Kardashian mentioned as she revealed the goal she plans to achieve in her life.