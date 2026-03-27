Bruce Springsteen prepares for ‘blowback’ as he announces power move amid tour plans

Bruce Springsteen, who has been backed by the E Street Band since 1972, just promised that his upcoming tour, titled, Land Of Hope And Dreams, is “going to be political”, and said he is prepared for the “blowback”.

The legendary artist, who is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, is set to embark on his US trek next Tuesday, March 31.

He’ll be visiting cities such as Portland, LA, San Francisco, Austin, New York and Washington D.C. “in celebration and in defense of America”.

“Our American Constitution and our sacred American dream, all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington DC. Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in is welcome,” Springsteen explained previously.

In response, the White House hit back at the musician, who is nicknamed "The Boss," by calling him a “loser”, and saying that “he has a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his brain”.

During one of his latest interviews with the Minnesota Star Tribune ahead of his first show in Minneapolis, Springsteen promised that “the tour is going to be political and very topical about what’s going on in the country”.

“The E Street Band is built for hard times. It always was,” he told the outlet.

“These are the moments when I think we can be of real value and real worth to the community. These are moments that fill the band with purpose, so I try to fill the set list around those ideas,” Springsteen explained.

When asked if his anti-Trump stance could perhaps alienate some of his fanbase, The Boss responded: “My job is very simple: I do what I want to do, I say what I want to say and then people get to say what they want to say about it. Those are the rules of my game. That’s fine with me,” The River rocker mentioned.

“I don’t worry about if you’re going to lose this part of your audience. I’ve always had a feeling about the position we play culturally, and I’m still deeply committed to that idea of the band. The blowback is just part of it. I’m ready for all that,” he exclaimed.

Earlier this week, Bruce Springsteen also shared a video on social media where he said, “The E Street Band is coming your way, and we are bringing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, unity over division and peace over war.”