Travis Kelce cheers on fiancee Taylor Swift as she eyes nine awards

Travis Kelce cheers on fiancée Taylor Swift as as she eyes nine awards

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made first ever award show appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

On March 26, the 'Fate of Ophelia' singer stepped out at the red carpet of the award show, for the first time in three years.

And for the first time, her fiance Travis, joined her as a date for the night at an entertainment award show.

However, Taylor walked the red carpet solo and was later spotted with Travis in the audience.

For the star-studded event, the popstar donned a mint green two-piece, with a corset-styled top and a mini skirt as the bottom. The top was bedazzled with gold embroidery.

The August singer last attended the award show in 2023. She made a video appearance last year on the show.

This year, Taylor has received nine nominations for the night, which include Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Favorite TikTok Dance, Pop Song of the Year, and Best Lyrics for her track 'The Fate of Ophelia.'

In 2024, she bagged Artist of the Year and attended the show virtually with a pre-recorded acceptance speech.

For those unversed, Travis and Taylor got engaged in August after dating for two years.