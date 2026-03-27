Why Zendaya wants to 'go into hiding' amid Tom Holland marriage rumors?

Zendaya is hinting at taking a break amid Tom Holland marriage rumors.

The 'Euphoria' star, who has a jam-packed sheduled i 2026 with five new projects lined up for premiere, opened up about her plans when she gets time off.

The 29-year-old actress confessed she just wants to "disappear" for a while after her busy 2026.

“I’ll tell you what, after this, I’m disappearing for a little bit,” Zendaya said to Fandango on March 26.

“I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit," she noted.

She then joked, “I just hope people don’t get sick of me."

Zendaya went on to express her gratitude to her fans for showing her love and support for her work.

“And I really appreciate anyone who supports any of the movies or supports my career in any kind of way I’m deeply appreciative," she emphasized.

The actress's upcoming projects include season 3 of 'Euphoria,' 'The Drama,' 'Dune: Part Three,' 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' and 'The Odyssey.'

'The Drama' is all set to release on April 3.

This came after Zendaya and her fiancé Tom sparked marriage rumors after the actress's longtime stylist, Law Roach, claimed the couple was "already married" earlier in March.

However, the couple has not confirmed the news yet.