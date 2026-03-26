Cruz Beckham becomes second son to address privilege as David, Victoria’s youngest

Cruz Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham has just delivered an honest take on his life, his parents, and the privileges that they have provided him.

The star broke everything down in an interview with Rolling Stone and it included a rare moment of candor where he referenced the accusations against him, especially pertaining to his “level of privilege” as the son of two of the most famous people of their time.

He started candid pretty much right off the bat because his first words were “I completely understand it.”

He even explains it as follows; “on one hand, I can't control what family I come from but on the other hand I am so aware that I’m incredibly fortunate, which is why it means even more to me to do this the right way and try to be as proud of myself as I can.”

He also said, “I really want to do this the right way – I want to play live in these independent venues across the country. I want to earn my stripes, I want to work really hard, I want to learn to be the best musician I can be, I want to meet my fans, and ultimately see where this mad journey takes me.”

As for his reality, being the son of a Spice Girl member like Victoria, and having David Beckham as his father, also shared a realization he’s had a bit later on. Regarding it he said, “I realised quite quickly when I was in studios that nothing resonates more than honesty in music.”

In his view there are three things that also helped him decide to keep the name ‘Beckham’ instead of going by a stagename and it was because of, “honesty, truth, and speaking from your own experience. Before signing off he also doubled down and added, “anything else would've felt inauthentic.”