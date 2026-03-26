Natalie Portman reacts to Angelina Jolie's war message

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie recently shared an Instagram post describing a letter from a young Palestinian woman living in Gaza.

Jolie wrote that the woman had lost her father in an artillery attack and was now living in a tent with her family and a paralysed twin, describing daily life marked by hardship and displacement.

The post, which included excerpts from the letter, quickly circulated across social media platforms.

Among those engaging with the post was Oscar-winning actor Natalie Portman, whose public “like” was noticed by social media users.

The online reaction comes amid ongoing military exchanges involving the United States and Israel against Iran.







