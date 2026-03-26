Tori Spelling reveals what made her bond with Paris Hilton special
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum gushed over her and Paris Hilton's sweet bond
Tori Spelling is reminiscing over her childhood days with Paris Hilton.
During a recent chat on her podcast 'MisSPELLING,' the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star recalled how her family used to spend vacations with the Hiltons.
"I grew up with Paris, love her. She's like a family member, I've known her since we were little," Tori said on the 25th March episode of her podcast.
The 52-year-old TV personality went on to say, "We all grew up kind of together in that circle... like our parents were friends."
Recalling one of her memories with Paris, Tori said, "I remember Thanksgiving and Palm Springs together, all our families like the Davises, the Hiltons and the Spellings. And she would always say, like, 'Oh my gosh, I just want Tori to babysit me.'"
"I always loved that about her. She always looked up to me, and it's the only person in my lifetime that has ever done that," she added
Tori further gushed over her bond with Paris, who is now the mom of two kids, noting, "So anyway, we've had a special bond our entire lives. We just get it on a level that some people can't, you know. We have that bond."
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