Tom Holland flies to Paris for Zendaya

Tom Holland just made a perfect husband move!

The Spider Man star touched down in Paris to support his girl Zendaya as she continues promoting her latest film The Drama.

Zendaya promotes 'The Drama' with Tom Holland by her side

Amid ongoing speculations about their relationship, Tom's move has only added fuel to it.

Tom was spotted leaving his hotel and greeting fans, keeping a low profile while showing visible support for the Challengers actress.

Furthermore, Zendaya looked stunning as she waved at paparazzi while stepping out for promotional events across the French capital.

This comes amid the speculations about Tom Holland and Zendaya's secret wedding in 2026. The couple met on the Spider-Man: Homecoming set in 2016 and transitioned from close friends to a romantic couple in 2021.

Earlier this year, stylist Law Roach also teased that Tom and Zendaya's wedding had "already happened" while the actress poked fun at such rumours, calling them fake.

Notably, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's upcoming film The Drama is set to release on April 3, 2026.