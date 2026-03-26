Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler to form 'unlikely' bond in 'X-Files'

Himesh Patel joins 'X-Files' after Danielle Deadwyler in Ryan Coogler's reboot

After Danielle Deadwyler, Himesh Patel came on board for the reboot of The X-Files, which has been a fan favourite for quite a long time.



The drama by Ryan Coogler – who recently won an Oscar for his Sinners – is not the first time the actors' duo teamed up.

Previously, the pair left the viewers speechless in Station Eleven, a 2021 sci-fi show streaming on HBO Max.

Coogler, in addition to directing, is also writing and producing the show via his company Proximity Media, according to The Wrap.

Chris Carter, the X-Files' original creator, is also attached to the show as an executive producer, as the new series logline read, "Patel and Deadwyler will star as two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents who form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena."

Meanwhile, a look at Patel's career shows credits in British soaps such as EastEnders, Damned, Avenue 5, The Luminaries, Black Mirror, The Franchise and Bait.

His career also expanded into the film industry, where he appeared in Yesterday, Don’t Look Up, Tenet, Good Grief, The Assessment, Greedy People and Bubble & Speak.

The X-Files ran from 1993 to 2002 on Fox, starring Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, Mitch Pileggi, among others.