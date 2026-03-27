Reese Witherspoon drops new hint about 'Legally Blonde 3'

Reese Witherspoon shares update on 'Legally Blonde' future

Reese Witherspoon is hinting at possiblity of 'Legally Blonde 3.'

The actress, who recently turned 50, has not lost hope for the third installment of the 'Legally Blonde' franchise, and told the fans that the long-awaited sequel could still happen.

She addressed the possibility in a recent interview with Bustle, saying, “Absolutely. It’s a whole world that we want to build with this character.”

Reese, who played the famous character of Elle Woods, believes that the audience still resonates with the life of Elle, while she also made a comparison of the potential impact of another hit movie to that of 'Barbie.'

"There's a feeling that women want to rally around these characters that were part of their childhood and celebrate the idea that Elle Woods is more than the color pink. She's part of your identity of self-worth and accomplishment," Reese explained.

The actress has been pushing for another installment of Legally Blonde for years. In 2015 she told fans to call “call MGM” during an appearance on 'Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe' to help move the project forward.

Moreover, as per reports, Mindy Kalling has already submitted a draft script before the 2024 holidays.

But no new update on the progress of the film has been made since then.