Taylor Lautner, wife Tay announce pregnancy with sweet message

Taylor Lautner and wife Tay are expecting their first child together.

The 34-year-old actor and his partner of four years turned to their Instagram on Thursday to share the happy news with their fans.

"What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?," they

The couple tied the knot back in 2022. Speaking to PEOPLE about their nuptials, the couple admitted it is the best time of their lives.

"Everything felt so surreal," said Tay. "We were both very involved in the process so we had high expectations, but it exceeded them for sure."

"We just wanted the day to feel celebratory, no pressure or anxiety. Everybody there meant so much to us and we wanted all of them to be part of the day," Lautner recalled.

Lautner earlier revealed that he met his wife during a break from acting.

"I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends. And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out," explained Lautner.