Unexpected celebrity link emerges in Matthew Perry drug case

Slash's ex-wife steps in to support 'Ketamine Queen' in Matthew Perry case

Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen,” is being defended by ex wife of musician Slash.

Jasveen, who was accused of supplying drugs linked to the death of Matthew Perry, has received support in court from Perla Hudson, the former wife of Slash, via TMZ.

A recent report unveiled that Jasveen requested leniency ahead of her upcoming sentencing.

A court document obtained by the oulter revealed that Jasveen argued for a lighter sentence due to her lack of prior criminal history.

She also claimed she has remained sober since her arrest in August 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that Sangha pleaded guilty last year to five federal charges connected to Perry’s 2023 death.

As part of her request, Jasveen's family and friends also sent several letters to request the court to show leniency and compassion for the "Katnamine Queen."

One of the letters was from Hudson who described Sangha as a close friend who had supported her during difficult times.

“Jasveen is not a danger to society... she is someone who, when given the chance, will continue to enrich and uplift those around her,” Hudson wrote.

Jasveen Soberiety's journey marked two years on March 19.

For those unversed, Matthew, famous for his 'Friends' role, passed away back in October 2023 the acute effects of ketamine.

Jasveen previously denied the accusation of any connection to Matthew Perry, after facing charges related to the 'Friends' alum's death.

“She isn’t connected to Matthew Perry at all,” one of Jasveen's lawyers said during an appearance on the Today show in September.