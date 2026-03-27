Kanye West drops 'Bully' album tracklist: Read Here

Kanye West, also known as Ye, is all set to drop his new album.

The 48-year-old rapper took to his official account on Instagram on Thursday and unveiled the tracklist of his upcoming album 'Bully,' releasing on March 27.

The 'Bully' Tracklist consists of 20 tracks, according to Ye's only post on his social media account on the picture-sharing platform, followed by 19.4 million fans.

The list read, "Sisters and Brothers, Whatever Works, Father, All the Love, I Can’t Wait, Bully, Mama’s Favorite, Punch Drunk, This is a Must, Outside, Preacher Man, White Lines, Circles, This One Here, King, Beauty and the Beast, Damn, Last Breath, Highs and Lows, Mission Control."

"BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI," Kanye captioned.

'Bully' marked Ye's first album in four years; his last album was 'Donda 2,' released in 2022.

Kanye West's new album has a long history. He first announced the album in September 2024 that he plans to drop it during the summer of 2025.

But the work-in-progress samples of tracks showed heavy polarization with the use of AI.

Now Kanye has clearly mentioned in the caption of his post that "NO AI" is used in the making process of his new album.