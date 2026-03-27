Charlie Puth takes first-ever chance to be 'incredibly honest' in his new music

Charlie Puth has had a busy routine lately from performing the Star-Spangled Banner to open the Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium last month to his fourth and latest studio album, Whatever’s Clever! via Atlantic Records, which dropped today, March 27.

Billboard reported, that as the pop singer spoke of his album, he mentioned, “I had to take a closer look at myself to make this record and sing about things I normally wouldn’t sing about.”

“Audiences knew my music more than they knew me because I never really gave them a chance to know me. This is the chance,” Puth revealed.

The Attention hitmaker’s ambition was to “make a rich, warm, and big-sounding record.”

To turn his video into reality, BloodPop came on board as co-producer and to push Puth “to use sonics I hadn’t touched before, to sing about subjects I’d never sung about, and write songs that might’ve made me uncomfortable in the past.”

The album features assistance from Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, who contribute to the yacht rock song Love In Exile; actor Jeff Goldblum, whose spoken word lyrics are worked into Until It Happens To You.

This comes after Puth graced the screen with March 26 appearance for a spot on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he performed album cut Sideways alongside Coco Jones.

Then, his WHATEVER’S CLEVER! World Tour would kick off on April 22 at San Diego’s Viejas Arena, followed by pan-European concerts in June and July.

Charlie Puth’s streams top 35 billion, he’s collected nine multi-platinum singles, four Grammy Award nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic’s Choice Award and a Golden Globe nomination.

He has also enjoyed a 12-week stint at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his Wiz Khalifa collaboration on 2015’s Fast And Furious hit See You Again.

“What’s funny is I don’t consider any of these 12 songs to be clever, I consider them to be real,” Charlie Puth recently told Tomás Mier during a sit-down at Blue Note Jazz Club Los Angeles. Whatever’s Clever!, he insists, is “inherently jazzy” and “incredibly honest.”