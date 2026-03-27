Taylor Swift gives heartfelt shout-out to fiancé Travis Kelce after big win

Taylor Swift gave a heartfelt shoutout to her fiancé, Travis Kelce, while accepting the Best Pop Album trophy at the 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards on Thursday.

The 36-year-old songstress won the trophy for her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl.

"The album, The Life of a Showgirl, was really inspired by the energy that I felt, like looking into crowds and seeing you guys and connecting with you every single night," said Taylor.

"And so the album came out with this energy of just feeling really happy and strong and confident and free. And so I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me that feeling," she continued.

After celebrating her win, the Bad Blood hitmaker turned her attention to Travis, offering him a sweet shoutout.

"I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé, who's here too," she said.

"So for thanks for all the vibes," added Taylor.

The pop megastar also thanked her fans for making the track, The Fate of Ophelia, the biggest hit of her career.

"I just I loved my fans so much for giving me the ability to do this," she added. "I love what I do. I love that you've allowed me to do it for this long, and I just appreciate every day I get to do it."

For those unversed, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday.