Miley Cyrus sends fans wild with 'Younger You' video: 'Thank you for making me ugly cry'
Miley Cyrus treats fans to nostalgia with 'Younger You' video as part of 'The Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary
Miley Cyrus has released the video of her new song Younger You days after debuting the song this week during The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.
"Younger me has loved celebrating 20 years of Hannah Montana with you. This song is yours as a thank you for the life we’ve grown through together. I love you always," Cyrus wrote as she released the video.
"I know your story isn't done, but do you love who you've become?" the star sings on the soaring track.
The comment section flooded with fans getting emotional as the song hit nostalgia.
"Checking in girls; are we all okay," one person wrote on Instagram, while another fan noted that life had come full circle.
"I guess my childhood really is over," read the comment.
Meanwhile, others acclaimed that the song was healing, with another thanking the singer for making her "ugly cry" to the song.
The 33-year-old Grammy winner had given fans an emotional performance on March 24 with a never-before-heard song, Younger You, as she closed out the anniversary programming.
A day later, the Flowers hitmaker announced the release date, saying the song will be available to stream on Friday, March 27.
“Celebrating Hannah Montana isn’t just honoring a show, it’s a full-circle moment for me. HM was the beginning of the life I know now. The bond my fans and I share is as rare and beautiful as this whole journey has been”
“I adore you all and love you deeply,” she continued. “This anniversary special is a gift from me to younger you, my way of saying thank you for your loyalty and for growing with me every step of the way. This song says it all…”
Younger You is written from the perspective of one’s younger self “checking in” on their older/ current self. When Cyrus debuted the song in the Anniversary Special on Tuesday, clips of her younger self on Hannah Montana played on a screen behind the stage.
The song begins with the words, “Hey, you. It’s younger you. I’m just checking in to see if you still remember me. Hey, you. It’s younger you, do you still pray before bed, or are you worrying instead?”
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