Barry Keoghan exposes 'nasty side' of social media in heartbreaking confession

Barry Keoghan has lifted the lid on how he is being criticized online because of his looks.

Keoghan sat with Ben Harlum for the Friday, March 20 episode of SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, where he talked about dealing with online hate tied to how he looks.

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He told the host, "There's a lot of hate online. It's a lot of abuse of how I look.”

The 33-year-old Irish Actor has “an incredible fanbase” and “people are so lovely out there,” however, there "is also a nasty side."

Alluding to his 3-year-old son Brando, Keoghan noted, "It's also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older.”

The unfortunate incidents the Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man star faces online have forced him to detach himself from social media but being a “curious human being,” he “wants to go.”

Referring to the constant online criticism that has taken a toll on him, he shared, "If I attend an event, or if I go somewhere, [I] want to see how it was received, and it's not nice. It's made me shy away, it's made me really go inside myself and not want to attend places, not want to go outside.”

"And I say this, being absolutely pure and honest to you. It's becoming a problem. I actually don't go to places because of these things,” Keoghan confessed.

Also, "When that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem, because then you don't even want to be on screen anymore," The Batman actor noted.

It is noteworthy to mention that Barry Keoghan, who has films like Saltburn, Crime 101, American Animal, Eternals, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and others to his name, is currently working on The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which will be released sometime in 2028.