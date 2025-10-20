Selena Gomez admits falling for Benny Blanco changed everything

Selena Gomez earlier reflected on her love story with music producer Benny Blanco and admitted that their romance was something she never saw coming.

The singer and actress shared that she first met the music producer when she was 16 years old.

At that time, Selena was just started exploring her music career, and they were planning to collaborate.

However, she said nothing serious ever happened between them and described him as more of an acquaintance than a close friend.

In her conversation on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, the Who Says singer explained that they stayed in touch over the years and even worked together on songs like Same Old Love and I Can’t Get Enough.

Still, she never imagined anything romantic would grow from it.

Things took a turn when they reunited years later while working on Single Soon.

Selena recalled that they ended up talking for hours during that studio session, and what began as casual conversation slowly turned into something real.

The Calm Down hitmaker said she believes love is all about timing and that she was finally ready to open her heart to someone genuine.

For the unversed, Selena and Benny confirmed their relationship at the end of 2023 and later tied the knot in a private ceremony in California in 2025.

Close friends said the two are now happily married and planning their future together.