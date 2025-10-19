Travis Kelce gets ready to surprise fiancée Taylor Swift at Chiefs game

Travis Kelce shows off new transformation ahead of big game

Taylor Swift might not have her hair bleached, but Travis Kelce sure has a new buzzcut right before his next game.

The 36-year-old NFL star arrived in style, with a fresh haircut for the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, October 19.

The tight end was seen walking to the Arrowhead Stadium in a navy leather jacket with a grey collared shirt underneath, paired with matching trousers and black shades.

Kelce’s team will be facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, might be one of the attendees in her private suite.

The Grotesquerie star’s family, as well as the pop superstar’s family, have been regulars at the stadium this season.

The Eras Tour performer has also made multiple appearances, choosing to avoid cameras in many of them, due to security issues.

However, on October 13, she made headlines on the field as she was spotted interacting with her and Kelce’s families, as well as some fans.

This NFL season is expected to be the star athlete’s last season before he retires. Sources have shared that Kelce plans to get married and start a family after this season.