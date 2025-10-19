Emma Stone’s new film sparks chaos as fans face bizarre entry rule

Emma Stone’s new film BUGONIA grabbed attention in Los Angeles after reports revealed that fans could only attend its special screening if they were completely bald.

The event was planned for 20 October 2025 at the Culver Theatre, where a barber was reportedly available from 6 p.m. to shave heads before the movie started at 8 p.m.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film starred Stone as a powerful pharmaceutical executive who becomes the center of an alien conspiracy.

The actress herself shaved her head for the role and called it “one of the greatest experiences of my life” during a Q&A.

The bald-only rule quickly became the talk of the town, as many saw it as an unusual but creative move, meant to make the audience feel connected to the film’s world.

A post shared on the movie’s social media page said, “If you are not bald, we will have a barber on site to shave your head in order for you to watch the film.”

While some praised the bold marketing stunt, calling it “interactive cinema at its best,” others were not impressed.

However, a few even questioned if the rule was fair, pointing out it might exclude people with cultural, religious, or personal reasons for keeping their hair.

Despite mixed opinions, the screening created massive buzz online, as whether it was a clever promotion or a controversial gimmick, people noticed one thing that BUGONIA found a way to make people talk even before its release.