Katie Price breaks silence with mysterious post following assault revelation

Katie Price discloses alleged attacker's name during 'An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona' show

Katie Price shared a mysterious post on social media after disclosing the name of the British TV star she alleges rap** her 20 years ago.

The former glamour model, 47, dropped the bombshell during a live appearance at An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona in Stockport on Tuesday.

According to The Sun, Katie stunned the audience when she named her alleged attacker-a secret she had withheld for years.

In the wake of the shocking revelation, the reality star shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story that hinted at making the most of life.

She posted a sketch showing a young girl looking into a mirror, with an old woman staring back in the reflection alongside the text:

'It's only a short trip,' enjoy it.'

The mother-of five also shared several clips on Snapchat of herself visiting a hair salon to get extensions, while her son Harvey, 23, had his hair cut.

This comes amid a new update that Katie's friend Kerry Katona, 45, revealed Katie unmasked the star when she took part in ITV's I'm A Celebrity-...Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia.

According to The Sun, Kerry told the audience that Katie made the jungle confession during the show, though it was never aired for legal reasons.



