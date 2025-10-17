New video from Meghan Markle sparks debate over similarities to Kate Middleton

Whatever Meghan Markle does, it makes headlines.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, recently shared a touching video capturing key moments from her trip to Washington, D.C. where she appeared at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit.

In the video, Meghan is seen posing for pictures and chatting with pilots in the cockpit before filming snippets of the view from her plane.

However, eagle eyed royal fans notice similarities between Meghan's footage images from the Princess of Wales' visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, where she was seen touring a Typhoon fighter jet and trying out a flight simulator.

One critic even claimed that the Duchess was copying as usual.'

A second said: 'Exactly my thought when I saw her in the cockpit,' while a third added: 'Is it her trying to copy the way Catherine was with the pilot?'

Royal fans also accused Meghan of 'copying' Kate when it was revealed the second season of the Duchess's With Love, Meghan lifestyle show would include a Christmas special.

Fans compared it the Kate's annual carol service, titled Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which is typically broadcast on ITV1 on December 24.

Meanwhile, Meghan has been honoured with a Signal Award for her latest podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, in the category of Business People Shaping Culture.